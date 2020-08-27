[UPDATE] Nakhid, Roberts join new Opposition Senate bench

David Nakhid -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced the new Senate bench which is completely different from the previous bench except for Senator Wade Mark.

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition in a media release Thursday reported Persad-Bissessar wrote to President Paula-Mae Weekes advising her of the six opposition senators to be appointed: Mark; Anil Roberts, former People's Partnership sport minister; Jearlean John, former Housing Development Corporation managing director and UNC deputy political leader; former TT national footballer David Nakhid; attorney Jayanti Lutchmedial; and businessman Damian Lyder. Both John and Nakhid unsuccessfully contested seats in the August 10 general election.

“The Opposition in the Senate will be strong, formidable and most importantly they will hold the Government to account at every juncture," the release said.

Of the previous opposition senate bench Anita Haynes Khadijah Ameen and Saddam Hosein are now MPs for Tabaquite, St Augustine and Barataria/San Juan respectively. Gone from the bench are Sean Sobers and Taharqa Obika. Those two former senators unsuccessfully contested seats in the general election.

The release said the Opposition Bench in the Senate will continue to defend the Constitution and the rights of all citizens against any attempts to thwart their fundamental freedoms.

"With the appointment of patriots of such a high calibre to the Opposition Bench, I remain satisfied that the rights of the people will be assiduously defended. The new six opposition senators appointed will continue to reflect the mandate of the UNC, to bring more people to the decision-making table. I am happy to ensure that qualified citizens are given the opportunity to serve the nation by contributing to good law and holding the Executive to account."

The release said the UNC remains committed to providing opportunities for young people to lead "as we prepare them for the future."

Nakhid told Newsday he was proud to be appointed and it is an honour to serve the people of TT.

"I thank the (Opposition Leader) for giving me opportunity to continue to serve now in politics as a senator."

He said it was incumbent upon him to serve and serve well, and to especially look out for the interests of those who have been left out of the enormous wealth this country has seen.

"And that is quite a lot of people."

He added: "I intend to hold the Government's feet to the fire to ensure they are accountable to the people of TT all times, every time."

Obika told Newsday he was grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Senate for three years.

"It was an honour and a privilege."

He said politics is a vocation and he has returned to his work as a banker. He recalled that, immediately after the election result, some of his clients called him and told them they were in need of his services.

Obika said he was still committed to supporting the work of the party and, as an economist, will provide technical support for the upcoming budget. He added he was also committed to working in his constituency of Point Fortin.

"At the end of the day we are involved in politics because we feel things need to be done in our country and we are in a position to provide that change."

He noted he is 37 years-old and being a 37-year-old former senator is a blessing.

"I still remain in service to my nation, to Point Fortin and ultimately service to my family, my wife and two children."

This story was originally published with the title "

Nakhid, Anil Roberts on new Opposition Senate bench" and has been adjusted to include additional details.

