'Uncle' responds to eviction of family of 7: They stopped paying rent

Lauren Maloney and her daughter, 7, and son, 6, stand on Lanventille Road, San Juan, after they were evicted from their home by a relative on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

The owner of the house from which a family of seven was evicted on Saturday said he tried with the family as long as he could, but they were just too unco-operative.

On Tuesday, Newsday reported that Lauren Maloney, her four children, her mother and her brother were "suddenly" evicted from the house they have been living in since their own home was destroyed in a fire in June 2019

“It wasn’t sudden,” said Keith Raymond, Maloney’s maternal uncle and owner of the home.

Raymond spoke to Newsday by phone on Wednesday.

“I gave them time to find a place.”

Raymond said he spoke to his niece five months ago and forewarned her he would be evicting the family soon because he planned to sell the house.

“I told Lauren, ‘Get a place for you and the children. They are coming to put you out.’”

Raymond said after the family lost their home in the fire, his sister gave them permission to move into the Laventille Road, San Juan, property.

“She told them that without my permission.”

After they moved in, Raymond said a rental agreement was made but the family only paid rent for the first two months. He claimed he then tried to evict the family, but his nephew (Maloney’s brother) threatened him for doing so. Maloney denies her brother ever threatened their uncle.

He said the family was successfully evicted but moved back into the house a few weeks later.

“I tried with them. I really tried (but) they weren’t paying rent so I had to evict them.

Raymond, however, insists the house belongs to him. “I could not have gotten a bailiff to put them out if I didn’t have a deed.”

Maloney disputes her uncles claims saying they were never made to pay rent. “We only had to pay a light bill,” she said, adding her uncle told the family if someone else purchased the property, they would have to make a rental agreement with the new owners.

Maloney claims her uncle gave the family his blessing to stay in the home after the fire when her aunt’s then husband negotiated on their behalf.

“He (her aunt's husband) called my uncle and told him we had nowhere else to go and he agreed.”

Maloney said, since then, this is the third time her uncle has tried to evict the family.

Disturbing phone calls

Maloney said while a few have reached out to offer assistance, she has also received phone calls from several men offering to trade sexual favours in exchange for assistance. The 27-year-old mother of four said she was very upset by the calls.

“I am not doing that,” she insisted.

She said the family still needed help finding a place to stay or jobs. She also said, with school around the corner, she needed devices for her four children, who will now be going to school virtually from September.

Maloney said she went to the Ministry of Social Development for assistance after the fire but has, so far, not received grants promised to them at that time.

Since then, she applied to the ministry for grants to receive clothing, household appliances and other assistance.

To date, Maloney said she has only received a grant for school books for her children, ages two, four, six and seven.

Maloney said she has not yet heard from HDC concerning her request for housing aid, but the Office of Disaster Preparedness contacted the family to offer a tarpaulin to cover their belongings left on the side of the road by her uncle.

Anyone who would like to assist the family can contact Lauren Maloney at 792-3357.