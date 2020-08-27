TTFA : We didn't block coaches from our offices

TT Under-17 men's coach Angus Eve (fourth left) speaks with fellow coaches as they gathered at the Ato Boldon Stadium, on Tuesday, to deliver a document to the TT Football Association's secretariat regarding the non-payment of salaries. - Vidya Thurab

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) normalisation committee is denying claims it blocked national coaches from entering its offices on Tuesday. It also said it can explain the reason for the delay in staff members receiving their salaries.

A total of 21 national coaches met outside the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on Tuesday morning to deliver a document to the TTFA secretariat.

This letter addressed their non-payment of salaries since FIFA’s installation of the normalisation committee in mid-March.

Coach Angus Eve has told Newsday the majority of coaches were prevented from entering. He said only a few, who arrived earlier, were allowed entry.

When they approached the security booth, he said, the guard said he was given instructions “by the office” to keep the gate closed.

But in a release on Thursday, the TTFA said this is untrue.

It said, “The Sports Company of TT (SporTT) facilities, which include the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, where the TTFA’s head office is located, remain closed in keeping with the public health measures declared by the Ministry of Health to stem the spread of covid19.

“As stated in an official SporTT correspondence, ‘The public is also reminded that two SporTT locations in Tacarigua and Couva are more heavily secured as they are being used as step-down facilities by the Ministry of Health. Consequently, restricted access is even more imperative at these locations.’”

It said the association “has not deliberately” deferred payments of salaries to any staff member.

“The TTFA is willing to engage any member of staff to explain the reason for non-payment.

“It is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this situation. It is also important to note that all parties have the country’s football at heart and would like to see our nation’s ranking rise in world football.

“However, this must be preceded by the establishment of a properly governed and functioning TTFA.”

It said the normalisation committee has been “working assiduously” to find solutions to a “wide range of matters related to the organisation and its national teams.

“Most importantly, addressing the TTFA’s perilous financial situation. The TTFA’s indebtedness, which has increased since the start of the year, continues to be of grave concern.”

It thanked FIFA and Concacaf for “continued support,” adding that there is currently a rotational work system in place for staff - including a work from home policy - owing to the covid19 pandemic.