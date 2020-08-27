Thumbs up fromTwitter for new Maracas eating decks

Workmen complete work on eating decks at Maracas Beach on Thursday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

NEW elevated eating decks on Maracas Beach have received almost unanimous praise from Twitter users.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell posted photos of the decks on his Twitter account and asked for feedback.

He wrote: "In pursuing the elimination of those unaesthetic eating tents on Maracas Beach, we’re almost complete with the first prototype eating deck. Wood cladding to be wrapped around the building is also planned to soften the look for a better beach goer experience. Thoughts?"

Almost all the responses were positive, with comments such as "looks lovely," "great idea," and "looks good."

"Like this idea. Wood is much more in tune with the surroundings," one person commented.

"LOVE this! It's about time we brought Maracas up to the standard it should be as the most popular beach in Trinidad," another person commented.

One person, however, had a negative response.

"I hate all of it. The beach should be natural. No structures save bathroom facilities a good distance from the beach," she posted.

Mitchell told Newsday he was very happy with the positive feedback.

He recalled when Phase 1 of the Maracas Improvement Project was completed by the Works Ministry, through Nidco, the construction of the vendors' booths was completed, but the booths were badly positioned.

"Those vendors selling bake and shark and delicacies had serious problems where rain fell and the elements blew in. To mitigate this they bought some tents to protect from the elements and positioned their condiments and eating areas."

Mitchell said the ministry took heed of this and planned Phase 2 of the project to standardise the eating areas and where vendors would place condiments,

"Right now it is very unaesthetic and unsightly, with different vendors having different-sized tents, some large, some small."

He explained the ministry wanted to put something to break up the "concrete look" of the beach. As well as the elevated decks, it intends to clad the concrete buildings with wood so all booths will be uniform, and the advertising would be standardised as well.

He said the deck is a prototype and the ministry is yet to make a final decision on it.

He added while constructing elevated areas for other booths there would be some level of disruption.

Mitchell said Phase 2 included landscaping the area of the roundabout where the "I Love Maracas" sign has been placed.

"So in the end, the objective of the project is to really enhance the experience of all beachgoers on the beach."

He said Udecott continued to manage the beach on behalf of the ministry and was "doing an excellent job."

"The beach is much cleaner, the beach chair-vendor situation is regularised, and the car park and washrooms are in operation."

He said the project was supposed to have been completed already, but covid19 disrupted the process, as Government had to make adjustments to the financial outlay.

"It has been delayed somewhat but is ongoing. We expect it to be completed in the next nine months."