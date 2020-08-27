Thomas named 1st female Point Fortin mayor

MADAME MAYOR: Municipal police officers bestow the chain of office onto new Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree at her swearing-in ceremony at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

SALEEMA Thomas is the new mayor of the borough of Point Fortin and is the first woman to hold this title.

The 35-year-old mother of two was officially sworn in on Wednesday morning at the Borough Corporation's Town Hall in Mahaica. She previously served as deputy mayor under former mayor and now MP for the area Kennedy Richards Jr.

She said she hopes her accomplishment inspires others and is excited to continue the "many projects" that began while she was deputy.

"I feel humbled and honoured. It's a historic moment for the people of Point Fortin. It gives that inspiration to young women that they too can aspire to one day become mayor, prime minister, president – whatever they aspire to be."

She added that she does not think she will experience additional pressure being a woman in a position of leadership.

"This is my second term at council and the first term as deputy and I haven't experienced any pressure with my peers or burgesses. It has always been very co-operative."

She said working with Richards was "wonderful," describing him as a "great leader.

"It was an honour...He is one that has a passion for Point Fortin. And working with him and seeing that desire and passion empowered me and inspired me to also have that drive. It's not about us here at council but it is about the people of Point Fortin.

She said agriculture and entrepreneurship are key factors of her vision for the borough, as she wants more people to “become more self resilient.

“Like the Prime Minister once said, eat what you grow. We want to see more kitchen gardens, more home gardens. This is a project that the council would have wanted to previously embark on.“We want to encourage our young people, yes, you could study to become a doctor, a lawyer or an engineer. But I don’t want us to just stop there. I want us to know the skills they were born with are the skills we can use to help provide for ourselves.”

She said there will also be some beautification projects including Dunlop stretch and the Victor Chin Kit Park.

Asked about financial constraints owing to the covid19 pandemic, she said, "This is where our corporate partners come in, where we would now seek out the corporate entities in Point Fortin like Heritage, Atlantic LNG and these other businesses so they can partner with us.

She said she "definitely" sees the possibility of Point Fortin eventually becoming a city.

"I see us heading in that direction in so many ways. We have a young council with great minds and they are so innovative." Her deputy will be selected via a by-election within 60-90 days.

Asked if she feels she may transition to being an MP in the near future, like Richards, she said, "At this point, my focus is the mayorship. If that comes, sure but..."

She also held her first statutory meeting on Wednesday, which she said went well.