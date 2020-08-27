Takeisha a couple steps closer to home

Takeisha Clairmont -

TAKEISHA Clairmont, a diabetic mother stuck in the British Virgin Islands, has inched closer to home but still needs some assistance in making it back.

Newsday reported on Wednesday that an online crowd-funding account had been set up recently on behalf of Clairmont, who has been in the BVI since leaving to visit her brother at the end of January and was scheduled to return home on March 24 – two days after the borders closed.

She was pregnant at the time of the border's closure and lost her three-month-old foetus in the BVI.

Since her prolonged stay in the BVI, she has been hit with extensive medical bills and has had issues with lodging.

Clairmont was finally given an exemption to return home after months of attempts. However, because of major unforeseen expenses while in the BVI, she has been unable to finance her way back home.

Two Trinidadian women, Sheena Millet and Carol Miranda – both of whom are currently based abroad – and others have been assisting Clairmont with the extensive bureaucracy and expenses associated with getting her, and other stranded nationals, back home.

As noted in an update on the gofundme.com, "We are working on getting Takeisha a chartered flight out of BVI destined to Antigua, then a commercial flight to Barbados. We need to wait for this eight-person vessel leaving BVI to be filled. We are awaiting quotes for the cost of the chartered flights.

"Please bare with us as we await the quotes."

They have raised over US$3,000 for Clairmont's cause at the time of writing, which is substantial but still short of the target.

The break-down of costs are as follows: covid19 test to enter Antigua – US$135; charter flight from BVI to Antigua – US$300; CAL flight from Antigua to Barbados – US$131; accommodation in Barbados – US$200-600 (depending on length of time to fill plane); Flight from Barbados to Trinidad – US$860-1,000; Quarantine at Cascadia Hotel – US$1,703.

Clairmont was invited to take a charter flight scheduled to leave for Antigua on Sunday. However, she will not be able to because of a requirement to do a test for covid19 to enter Antigua. The next flight is on September 6.

Clairmont will then take a Caribbean Airlines flight that same day from Antigua to Barbados.

She will take another test at the airport in Barbados then she will stay at a hotel.

"We're still looking for a reasonably priced one until the eighth (of September). Then, she takes a charter out to Trinidad with seven other people."

The cost per person is $860, if they secure five other passengers. "We have some time to find others," said Millet.

"It's like a puzzle and every piece has to fit perfectly, because the charter out of the BVI has to be full, too.

Millet has provided Newsday with the relevant documents, ranging from her medical bills in the BVI to the costs associated with getting her back home.

Many, including those helping others to return home, have complained about repatriated nationals being required to pay exorbitant amounts of money to quarantine.

"Positive cases can now quarantine at home so it's really advantageous to nationals returning.

"They have homes, too," Millet told Newsday. "And, they can take a covid test before."