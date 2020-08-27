Primary school principals prepare for September 'reopening'

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly will host a press conference on Friday to discuss the ministry’s way forward on September's virtual reopening of schools.

Ahead of the press conference, a document detailing the meeting between the ministry and education stakeholders has surfaced online. The internal memo was shared with members of the National Primary Schools Principals Association (NAPSPA).

It listed the topics discussed, including expectations for the first week of school, delivery of the curriculum, attendance, school meals and supervision of students.

It said all members of staff are expected to report for duty from September 1 and the ministry will grant one week from September 1 for orientation and planning.

It also said, “A 24-hour television station (channels 4 and 16) will be launched in response to a successful recommendation by the NAPSPA (and) a radio station will be dedicated towards ECCE and infants.”

Guidance officers will also be available for educators. The memo said the ministry will provide a manual with instructional information for teachers, including links and resources for all class levels.

A record of teacher and student attendance must be submitted to supervisors periodically and teachers can work from a neighbouring school if their school has little or no connectivity.

As for monitoring and supervision, the MoE will provide guidelines for principals and supervisors are to be provided with reports from schools.

It said 500 school meals will be made available at the constituency office in each education district.

President of the NAPSPA Lance Mottley, although displeased that the document had made its way into the public domain, agreed the meeting was “fruitful and successful.” He said the ministry's plan was well received by all stakeholders and while there are still small details to be worked out, the minister assured everyone present that she would address them in time.