Police: Video of woman tied to bed is not missing Venezuelan girl

The Police Administrative Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain Photo: Jeff K Mayers

Senior police said they are continuing their search for three Venezuelan girls who escaped quarantine from the University of the West Indies' St Augustine, Canada Hall on Tuesday.

Responding to a video showing a screaming woman tied to a hospital bed, police said the person shown in the video was not one of the Venezuelan girls who are still on the loose.

They said the woman in the video was a patient at the Caura Hospital.

Newsday was told police are continuing their search for the girls, ages 14, 15 and 17.

Police said it was possible they are receiving help from locals and sought to remind the public that if caught assisting the teens, they could be charged for aiding and abetting someone in the commission of a crime.