Police probe door-kicking at Caura Hospital

A door is in pieces after it was broken down by covid19 patients at the Caura Hospital on Wednesday. -

An incident at the Caura Hospital which led to the destruction of a door is being investigated by police, sources said on Thursday.

Police said they were not sure how the investigators would proceed, as the perpetrators are in quarantine for covid19.

Newsday understands that while police are not formally assigned to hospitals or step-down facilities at present, they have been asked to pay close attention to these sites.

Newsday tried to reach CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas to confirm whether the door had been repaired, but was unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, it was reported that several female patients housed at the hospital broke down a double door, after a dispute with staff.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, one patient said those responsible were frustrated, as other patients were allowed to go out for air while they had to stay inside.

No arrests have been made as yet.