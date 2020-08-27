PM meets with community recovery team

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister met with representatives from the Community Recovery Programme Team at the Diplomatic Centre on Wednesday.

A post on Dr Rowley's Facebook page said the team, which is led by psychologist Anthony Watkins, was established to evaluate and design a path forward for communities in need.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert attended as part of his planning for the upcoming 2020/2021 budget.

Youth Development and National Service Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also went to the meeting. The post said Hinds' ministry "is one of the key ministries that will work closely with the committee."

Rowley announced the creation of this team at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on July 2. It was established after two days of protests in East Port of Spain and other areas.

He said the committee will examine and establish the causes of disquiet and dissatisfaction among disenfranchised communities throughout the country.

At that time, Rowley said he met with the committee and they will come back before the completion of budget preparations to go to Parliament. "Because the whole idea is to come up with an action plan and we intend to do that."

Other members of the committee are Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly; Children's Authority director Nichola Harvey-Mitchell; former TT football coach Jamaal Shabazz; media personality Hans des Vignes; motivational speaker Curtis Toussaint; social entrepreneur Akosua Edwards; former Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford, economist Dr Keron Victor and DJ Christopher “Jillionaire” Leacock