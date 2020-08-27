Pierre,Seifert propel TKR to fifth straight win

Tim Seifert, of Trinbago Knight Riders, hits a four to win the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 16 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval,St Clair on Thursday. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

IT was a day of spin, on Thursday, as left-arm spinner Khary Pierre grabbed three wickets to guide the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to a seven-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League, at the Queen's Park Oval, in St Clair.

Pierre picked up 3/18 in four overs as TKR won their fifth straight match to stay at the top of the standings. The victory almost guarantees TKR a place in the semifinals.

Earlier, on Thursday, off spinner Mohammad Nabi snatched 5/15 in four overs to help St Lucia Zouks to a six-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as spin dominated the day.

A barrage of spin in the early overs was too much to handle for the Amazon Warriors top and middle-order. Pierre was the chief destroyer as he took two of the first three wickets to leave the Warriors wounded on 12/3 in the third over.

Brandon King's miserable tournament continued as he was bowled by off-spinner Sikandar Raza for six.

Pierre got a wicket off his first delivery when he bowled Chandrapaul Hemraj for two to leave Amazon Warriors 10/2 in the third over.

Nicholas Pooran's stay at the crease was brief as Pierre bowled him for one.

​Ross Taylor and Shimron Hetmyer tried to repair the damage.

​Taylor punished Raza in the sixth over hitting him for two fours and one six as Amazon Warriors moved to 39/3 at the end of the over.

Not only the TKR spinners were having a strong match as a brilliant piece of fielding from wicketkeeper Tim Seifert led to the wicket of Taylor.

After playing down a delivery from Kieron Pollard, Taylor tried to steal a single. However, Seifert was having none of it as he ran a few yards to collect the ball and while he was airborne threw the ball at the stumps and with a direct hit sent Taylor packing for 26. Amazon Warriors were now 44/4 in the eighth over.

​Pierre got his third wicket when he got the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford for six.

Tion Webster running in from the mid-wicket boundary misjudged the catch initially and when he held onto the ball he got rid of it before his foot landed behind the rope. He then ran back on the field to complete the catch.

Dwayne Bravo, who got his 500th T20 wicket when TKR played against Zouks, on Wednesday, got the wicket of Hetmyer caught for 26 in the covers by Lendl Simmons. Amazon Warriors were now 74/6 in the 16th over and desperate for a late surge.

Keemo Paul struck a quick 28 not out off 26 balls with two sixes as Amazon Warriors closed on 112/7 in 20 overs.

TKR openers Simmons and Webster put on 34 runs inside the first six overs, before leg-spinner Imran Tahir took two wickets off consecutive deliveries.

Simmons attempting a huge hit was bowled and the very next ball Colin Munro also had his furniture disturbed for duck.

The runs dried up for TKR as Darren Bravo and Webster had to settle for mostly singles as TKR got to 51/2 after ten overs at the innings break.

Immediately after the break, Webster was well caught for 27 by Hetmyer running in from long-on to give spinner Chris Green the wicket.

Seifert and Darren Bravo were patient after the fall of Webster, before a four each by the pair in the 14th over off fast bowler Romario Shepherd pushed the score to 78/3 after 14 overs.

Seifert and Darren batted sensibly picking up the singles and also took the attack to the bowlers with boundaries as TKR closed on 115/3 in 18.2 overs. Seifert ended on 39 not out off 30 balls with four fours and one six and Darren was 26 not out. Tahir was the best bowler grabbing 2/25 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Guyana Amazon Warriors 112/7 (20 overs) (Keemo Paul 28 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Ross Taylor 26; Khary Pierre 3/18) vs Trinbago Knight Riders 115/3 (18.2 overs) (Tim Seifert 39 not out, Tion Webster 27, Darren Bravo 26 not out; Imran Tahir 2/25) TKR won by seven wickets