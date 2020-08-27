Opposition objects to Annisette-George as Speaker

Brigid Annisette-George -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to the House Speaker saying that Opposition members are not prepared to support the nomination of Bridgid Annisette-George as Speaker.

This was announced Thursday in a release from the Office of the Opposition Leader.

"In her letter, Mrs Persad-Bissessar noted that during the 11th parliamentary session, Mrs Annisette-George did not exemplify and/or act in accordance with the basic principle which underpins the functioning of a Speaker, that of impartiality.

"The Opposition Leader noted instances during the 11th Parliament where the Speaker curtailed members’ contributions, forced members to end their contributions prematurely, (and) breached parliamentary principles, thereby affecting the Opposition’s ability to effectively contribute to debates on legislation."

In the letter Persad-Bissessar warned that if Annisette-George failed to recuse herself and/or to step down and/or to withdraw as a nominee for Speaker, the Opposition reserved the right to raise her conduct on substantive motions before the House and to debate any continuing actions that are not impartial.

"The Opposition also reserves the right to approach the courts to seek a declaration that the actions on Mrs Annisette-George’s part, which are detailed in the letter, have deprived members of the Opposition benches of their rights to speak in the Parliament.

"The Opposition Leader said she trusts that good sense will prevail and that Mrs Annisette-George will act in the interests of our nation."

Calls to Leader of Government Business in the House Camille Robinson-Regis went unanswered and there was no response to a WhatsApp message.

In May, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal filed a private member’s motion of censure against House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, claiming she had brought her office and the Parliament into disrepute.

Moonilal, in a letter to Clerk of the House of Representatives, Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel, said although the Speaker denied his request for a discussion on a controversial sale of fuel by state enterprise Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, she failed to disclose a conflict of interest – that Paria’s chairman, Newman George, is Annisette-George’s husband.

The motion was debated the following month and was defeated, with all 17 government members voting against and all 14 opposition members voting for.