No Independence Day parade, fireworks this year

Fireworks light up the sky over the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain as part of Independence Day celebrations last year. - Jeff Mayers

Owing to the covid19 pandemic, two long-time Independence Day traditions have been cancelled.

For the first time there will be no Independence Day parade, a media release from the Ministry of National Security announced on Thursday afternoon.

The release said the decision to cancel the parade came after careful consideration by stakeholders.

It also reminded the public to comply with the public health regulations.

A release issued by the Ansa McAl group of companies said the Independence Day fireworks display, which it sponsors, had been cancelled owing to the public health restrictions in place.

Addressing another concern raised over previous fireworks displays, it said the group will continue to have discussions about the impact of fireworks on people, communities and animals.

"We are committed to ensuring that the annual Independence fireworks display can be enjoyed by all in a safe and responsible manner," the release said.