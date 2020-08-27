Nakhid, Anil Roberts on new Opposition Senate bench

BACK TO WORK: Newly reappointed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media after accepting her instruments of appointment in a short ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced the new Senate bench which is completely different from the previous bench except for Senator Wade Mark.

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition in a media release on Thursday reported that Persad-Bissessar wrote to President Paula-Mae Weekes advising her of the six Opposition Senators to be appointed.

They are Mark; Anil Roberts, former United National Congress (UNC) sport minister; Jearlean John, former Housing Development Corporation managing director and UNC deputy political leader; former national footballer David Nakhid; attorney Jayanti Lutchmedial; and businessman Damian Lyder.

Both John and Nakhid unsuccessfully contested seats in the August 10 general election.

“The Opposition in the Senate will be strong, formidable and most importantly they will hold the Government to account at every juncture," the release said.

Of the previous Opposition senate bench, Anita Haynes and Saddam Hosein are now MPs for Tabaquite and Barataria/San Juan respectively. Khadijah Ameen is now MP for St Augustine.

Gone are Sean Sobers and Taharqa Obika, who also stood unsuccessfully for election as MPs.

Roberts resigned as Sport Minister in 2014 over the Life Sport scandal, which involved the whereabouts of $34 million destined for the programme, which aimed to help young people avoid turning to a life of crime.

The release said the Opposition bench in the Senate will continue to defend the Constitution and the rights of all citizens against any attempts to thwart their fundamental freedoms.

Persad-Bissessar said, "With the appointment of patriots of such a high calibre to the Opposition Bench, I remain satisfied that the rights of the people will be assiduously defended. The new six Opposition Senators appointed will continue to reflect the mandate of the UNC, to bring more people to the decision-making table. I am happy to ensure that qualified citizens are given the opportunity to serve the nation by contributing to good law and holding the Executive to account."

The release said the UNC remains committed to providing opportunities for young people to lead "as we prepare them for the future."