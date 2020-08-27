MoE discusses September school reopening with stakeholders

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, on screen, chairs a virtual meeting with education stakeholders on Wednesday. - MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

The Ministry of Education continues its planning of the virtual reopening of schools in September.

A release issued by the ministry said a virtual meeting, hosted by Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister Lisa Morris-Julien, engaged education stakeholders in a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the September reopening of schools.

“The meeting, attended by stakeholders representing the interests of teachers, parents, principals, ECCE, primary and secondary students, including students with disabilities, comprehensively ventilated questions, concerns and recommendations from stakeholders.”

The ministry’s plan for the virtual school term included “discussions around devices, connectivity, broadcasting of lessons, guidelines for teachers, orientation of new students, guidance and support for students and parents, conversion of resources for students without digital access and those with disabilities, the School Feeding Programme and other related topics.

“Guided by international best practice, the Ministry of Education intends to make the necessary transition to Home-Based Learning beneficial for each student across Trinidad and Tobago.”

President of the Secondary School Principal’s Association Ronald Mootoo said while schools may not be 100 per cent ready, principals anticipated there would be some preservation of teaching and learning going in to the meeting.

He said the ministry’s plan is generalised and needs to be filtered down to every school.

“Each school needs to make their own arrangement based on the resources available to them…each school will have its own problems.” he said.

Mootoo said the ministry plans to continue discussions with stakeholders next week concerning planning and training where necessary. “I don’t know if a week will be enough, but principals and teachers agree, teaching and learning must continue.”

He said the ministers seemed “honest and forthright” in the presentation with their plan, which was appreciated by everyone in attendance.