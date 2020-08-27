Marabella dad believes girls abducted, body parts sold

-

Yet another south schoolgirl has disappeared in less than a month and one father strongly believes that young girls are being abducted and their body parts sold.

He is urging parents to be extremely careful when they allow their girl children to leave the house.

Missing are students Azzariah Joseph, Chiquita Clinton, both 16, and Princess Phillips,18.

“TT is a small place. Where are all these missing girls? Some of these missing girls for years and never to be found.” Anthony Phillips told Newsday in an interview.

He is the father of form five student Princess.

On August 7, Princess, 18, disappeared after leaving home at Dolly Street Marabella. Days before, she had told her parent she was being followed by a group of men in a car on her way home from school. On realising what was happening, she took a shortcut and reache home safely

"The photographs of these students have been posted on social media and in the newspapers, so how can you tell me that no one has seen them? No one wants to speak about it.

"But I am telling you many of these girls are being taken and killed, and their body parts sold to the highest bidder,” said Phillips.

He said people know this is happening but are afraid to speak out.

“I am not afraid to say it.

"You will only feel it when it has happened to you. You hear conversations and word gets around. But there is no proof. But let me tell you it is real.

"My daughter was taken from me and I don’t know where she is, or if she is even alive. She could have been a victim of this, as with many other girls.”

Phillips wanted to warn other parents. “We have to be careful in times like this, with not only the covid19 pandemic, but we must be more careful particularly about our girl children. They are the ones being targeted. Look at the statistics of those that are missing for years and you (have) never heard from or seen them. It is scary but this is the reality. Where are these missing girls?”

Joseph, of Gowers Well Road in Fyzabad, is the latest missing student.

Police said Joseph, 16, was last seen on Monday night in Fyzabad. When she did not return home, a missing person report was made to Fyzabad police.

Joseph is of mixed descent, five foot six inches tall, with long black curly hair. She was last seen wearing bluejeans and multi-coloured top.

Also on Tuesday night,Chiquita Clinton, 16, was reported missing by relatives.Clinton, like Phillips, is from Marabella.

She was last seen at her Union Park home. When she did not return home a report was made to the Marabella Police Station.

The Anti Kidnapping Unit is investigating all three cases.