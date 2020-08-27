Lost Morvant toddler reunited with family

Terrique Durham, 3, was reunited with his father and grandmother at the Morvant police station on Wednesday evening. He was found wandering along Matapal Street, Morvant, earlier that day PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

Terrique Durham, the three-year-old boy who was found wandering along Matapal Street, Morvant, on Wednesday morning, has been reunited with his family, a police media release said.

The release, which was issued hours after another statement calling for the public's help in finding the boy's family, confirmed Terrique was reunited with his father and grandmother at the Morvant police station on Wednesday.

The boy is from Angelina Terrace, Morvant.

Police thanked the public for their help.