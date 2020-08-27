Lessons to learn from Canada's pandemic plan

In this June 3, 2020 file photo an employee arranges footwear in a store as the retail sector reopened after the lockdown of the first wave of the covid19 pandemic. Government will have to consider ways to assist businesses as the economy begins to feel the impact of second wave of the virus. - Lincoln Holder

The new normal that we are now experiencing brings with it new needs, new expectations and new reactions to perceptions of injustice.

It exposes new realities that were hitherto shrugged off but cannot any longer be ignored just because we do not want to have to deal with them.

One of those realities is that without employers there are no employees.

Another is that unless employers make money, government cannot gather tax revenues and employees cannot be paid. (Unless the employer is the government and can gain money by taxation by legislation). As the famous American Jurist John Marshall said back in 1819: “The power to tax includes the power to destroy,” and it is more than one government that has been brought to its knees by overtaxing its people.

Examples have been the notorious taxation of tea in the colony of Boston in the 1700s – and we all know how that ended – or the taxation of spirits that started the famous Whiskey Rebellion in 1791 in the US, and more recently civil unrest in Turkey and Albania and a change in government due to increases in property taxes in California a few years back.

Do not assume that because there were no riots over the rise in gas prices that it cannot happen here. History is something we are intended to learn from. But the new normal is outside history and will establish new precedents.

Some of the larger and more economically structured countries have tackled the inevitable oncoming crises head-on. These are countries where it is becoming if not virtually impossible, then at least more difficult to “front-load” government contracts or to collect “donations” for cultural functions without legal consequences. Once upon a time there was a con man called Valmond Jones who tried it here (they always get you in the end). He had to flee the country and never returned. Those were the days!

Industrial unrest is usually the first step towards civil unrest in TT. Wise governments try to take in front before in front takes them.

In Canada, for example, there was a law passed earlier this year, and already since updated, called the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Act, which provided a subsidy given to employers, not directly to employees, to prevent job losses or impending layoffs, starting in March as the pandemic lockdowns began in that country, leading to job losses.

The objective was to encourage employers to re-hire employees laid off during the first wave as well as to prevent future layoffs. It is expected there, as it is here, that there will be increasing waves of covid19 and covid19-related problems in the future. The original provided the subsidy to those employers who could show that they had lost 15 per cent of their income, now raised to 30 per cent following March and from July 5 to a cap of 50 per cent.

It makes sense, since employers have all kinds of legally mandated returns to fill in in Canada that will prove the figures they present are real, not fabricated, and more figures have to be presented after the subsidies are given to show beyond a reasonable doubt that the money was directed to where was intended. It prevents the level of ratchify that can take place when people who don’t deserve it collect multiple government unemployment grants

It always amazes me that when people add up the cost of employing a worker that they just add up wages and salaries and conveniently forget the employer’s contribution to national insurance, Green Fund, pension funds, health surcharge, vacation leave etc.

If people work from home, which may well become the new normal, it saves the employer the cost of electricity, WASA, security, insurance, repairs and rent that exist when employees are at the workplace.

If grants are just given to displaced employees, it will help the individual short-term, but will not ensure the survival of the organisation and hence the jobs themselves. Not only do the workers eventually lose their jobs because with no income there can be no outflow of salaries and wages, there is also no income tax, NIS, health surcharge, etc.

Canada thinks of these things and plans for them. The subsidies apply to individual employers, to taxable corporations, to partnerships, to non-profits, to registered charities, sports associations, non-government schools, etc. I do not know if that includes small schools such as kindergartens or nursery schools that can accommodate up to 15 children so that their parents can go to work, but I wouldn’t be surprised. They think of work in a holistic fashion, not just as it applies to public servants.

As we venture into our second wave of the pandemic, at a time long before the next election requires voter “sweeteners,” and at a time when the national budget cannot afford the handout grants to the extent it did during March to May, we could do worse than to study how the Canadian system works.

When people cannot afford to feed their families, it leads to civil unrest. Despite Colm Imbert’s boast that he raised the price of petrol thrice and the citizenry did not revolt, there is no guarantee that that can happen again in a country that started its propensity to revolt with the Water Riots, the Red House fire and Camboulay. We learn from history, and history can repeat itself if we do not take in front before in front takes us.