Kamla as PM of Trinidad?

THE EDITOR: I am amused and perhaps perplexed at the extent to which some UNC activists will go to defend and promote the “achievements” of their beloved serial loser leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

A recent newspaper report states that UNC activists claim that under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership the UNC won more votes in the recent general election as a party on its own than it did in 2015 when it was a part of the People’s Partnership coalition.

As if the above fanatical and senseless post did not border on the fringes of lunacy, the activists incredulously slipped in for good measure Persad-Bissessar’s overwhelming victories in internal elections over UNC founder Basdeo Panday, former first youth officer and original member Roodal Moonilal and the well loved Christine Newallo-Hosein.

Well hooray to these activists for allowing members to know of these most fascinating statistics. I guess they may have been guided in their expose by some political analysts who crunched the numbers and revealed that the UNC had gotten more votes than the PNM in Trinidad. It may not be too long again for this fringe group to call on the President to appoint Persad-Bissessar Prime Minister of Trinidad.

One may well blame the covid19 pandemic for the UNC activists with their contrived and useless statistics for not getting the news that Dr Keith Rowley is the Prime Minister of TT.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando