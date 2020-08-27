Clean up this commess

ONE AREA the Government and Opposition must work together on is reform as it relates to the police.

If there were any risk of our forgetting, a raft of developments relating to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) has emerged within the last few days to remind us of the dysfunction in that area.

Despite a flood of caustic press releases, media statements, interviews, personal attacks and legal opinions, answers to questions people really care about remain outstanding:

What happened in Morvant exactly two months ago? Who is responsible for the death of Ornella Greaves at Beetham Gardens? What happened in Laventille in October 2018?

Smoke and mirrors aside, these questions must be answered.

The PCA last week gave cause for hope. Officials said the probes into the killings of four people, days apart, in Morvant and Beetham Gardens would end soon.

In relation to Ms Greaves, PCA director David West spoke of awaiting documentation from outside the Police Service. And its deputy director said the findings will be published.

But days later, the waters were muddied.

PCA officials and Mr Griffith embarked on a bitter public feud over a corruption probe surrounding a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) who is about to demit office. Mr Griffith’s grouse appeared to be his view that the PCA should not have published its recommendations on that matter.

In addition, he argued that it would be if not impossible, then improper for him to carry out that recommendation – though he has since done an apparent about-turn and agreed to begin an investigation. His hope is that by the time the point is reached when a tribunal must be appointed, the PSC will have nominated DCPs (though they must then be approved by Parliament).

Whatever the nuances, this commess is proof of one thing – that the current arrangement, in which a watchdog is forced to work to some extent with the body it is meant to oversee, is wanting.

Meanwhile, giving absolutely no sign that it is about to publish anything at all is the PSC. It is astonishing that, after two years, it is Mr Griffith himself who now confirms the PSC has finally appraised his performance.

As if the situation needed to become any more shambolic, the same PSC now stands accused of dragging its feet – or at least being unable to move faster – when it comes to appointing members of the higher echelons of the Police Service.

Which part of all of this is working as it should?

Government and opposition MPs need to ensure this entire system – appointment, regulation and disciplinary action – becomes strictly apolitical. And they need to ensure independent bodies have the powers and resources they need to be truly independent and to function efficiently.

We need constitutional reform to clean up this sorry mess.