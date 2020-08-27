Children's Authority: Benjamin is no longer chairman

Hanif EA Benjamin -

THE CHILDREN'S Authority has issued a release reminding the media the term of office of the board of management has come to an end.

"As a result, Mr Hanif EA Benjamin is no longer the chairman and would not be in a position to speak on behalf of the Authority."

The release advised the media that any information from the Children’s Authority should be obtained from communications manager Cheryl Moses.

The seven-member board was appointed on August 25, 2017 and the instruments were distributed by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy. The three-year term began from the date of their instrument of appointment.

When contacted Thursday Benjamin declined to comment. Sources told Newsday the board is expected to be reappointed.