Bassarath: Bravo deserves all the salutations

Roston Chase (R) of St Lucia Zouks is dismissed by Dwayne Bravo (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 13 between St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB), via press release, congratulated Dwayne Bravo on his momentous achievement of becoming the first-ever cricketer to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

The 36-year-old all-rounder wrote his name into cricket's history books, on Wednesday, in the 13th match, of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

Bravo had St Lucia Zouks' Rakheem Cornwall caught by Colin Monro to claim the feat on his home ground. Bravo's Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) kept their unbeaten record in this year's tournament intact with a convincing win by the Duckworth-Lewis Method in a rain-affected encounter.

On Wednesday, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said the entire cricket fraternity will be celebrating with Bravo, who has become one the most recognisable face of the shortest format of the game.

The TTCB president said Bravo has not disappointed those who placed their faith in his remarkable ability as a cricketer and inspirational leader since announcing his entry into the T20 game for TT in the Stanford T20 tournament, in Antigua.

Bravo is also a double ICC World Cup T20 winner (2012 and 2016) with the West Indies and has captained the regional team in all formats of the game. He continues to be a huge drawing card for T20 fans around the world and has been the talisman in TKR's dominance in the Hero CPL since its inception.

"Bravo deserves all the salutations and commendations for this outstanding achievement, the latest in a star-studded career, which stands testimony to his resilience, commitment, and dedication to the game of cricket. He is a true exemplar and role model for all young people who aspire to realise their fullest potential. Dwayne has made all of TT proud," said Bassarath,