65 more active covid19 cases including non-nationals

-

THE NUMBER of active covid19 cases increased by 65 on Thursday taking the total number to 847.

In the morning update, the Health Ministry reported 18 new cases of covid19 and then 47 more in the afternoon update. The ministry explained the 47 show results from samples taken during the period August 19 to August 26.

"Therefore, this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only."

The ministry further reported of the 47 who tested positive 20 are nationals and 27 are non-nationals currently quarantined at the TT Defence Force site.

"These individuals pose no risk of spread to the population of TT."

There are 118 people in hospital – 104 at Couva (six in ICU and eight in High Dependency Unit) and 14 at Caura.

There are currently four people in step-down facilities in NAPA, seven in UWI (Debe, Canada Hall and Freedom Hall), one in Tacarigua and two in Balandra.

Five hundred and ninety-four people have been discharged. The death toll remains at 15.

The number of samples submitted to Carpha, UWI and other testing sites was 22,576 and the number of samples which tested positive is 1,476.