18 new covid cases recorded overnight

EIGHTEEN new cases of covid19 have been reported, taking the number of active cases to 820, the Ministry of Health has reported this morning.

The death toll remains at 15. In hospital are 118 people – 104 at Couva (six in ICU and eight in HDU) and 14 at Caura.

In all, 1,429 tests have tested positive at private and public facilities.

There are currently four people in step-down facilities in NAPA, seven in UWI (Debe, Canada Hall and Freedom Hall), one in Tacarigua and two in Balandra.

Four hundred and two people have been discharged.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the UWI and other local sites for testing totals 22,375. Of those, 19,453 tests are unique and 2,922 are repeated.