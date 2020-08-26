United TTFA gets Sept 16 deadline before FIFA ban

United TTFA members William Wallace, left, and Keith Look Loy, right, are fighting FIFA's decision to remove the elected local executive after just four months in charge. - Marvin Hamilton

The world governing body of football, FIFA, has issued a final warning to the ousted TT Football Association (TTFA) executive to obey its statutes. FIFA said failure to comply "would result in the commencement of suspension proceedings via the relevant FIFA bodies."

On March 17, FIFA removed then TTFA president William Wallace and his executive, who were elected in November 2019, instead appointing a normalisation committee led by businessman Robert Hadad to run TTFA's affairs.

Wallace and his executive appealed their removal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. The team later indicated it did not believe CAS would give a “fair hearing." Instead – on May 18 – they appealed to the local High Court.

Since then, the two bodies have been at loggerheads over which playing field their legal battle should kick off. FIFA insists the matter can only and "must" be heard at CAS.

The most recent development was on August 12 when Justice Carol Gobin denied FIFA’s request to strike out the claim because its rules prevent member associations from commencing proceedings against it in the local courts. FIFA has since appealed.

But in a letter to Hadad on Wednesday, FIFA reiterated the matter should be heard at CAS, adding that it is "very concerned regarding the decision of the claim and the argument used to dismiss FIFA's application.

"In this context, we draw your attention to article 58 of the FIFA statutes which expressly contains the prohibition of recourse to ordinary courts of law unless specifically provided for.

"FIFA takes such a principle with utmost seriousness and therefore considers that it is the responsibility of its member associations to ensure that this principle is implemented."

It said the ousted executive has until September 16 to withdraw its claim from the local High Court.