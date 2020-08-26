UNC runs into PNM iceberg

THE EDITOR: The Titanic was never expected to sink. In 2020, just like in 1912, the UNC was expected to sail to electoral victory, as was the beautiful new ship expected to safely reach New York.

The Titanic was new and designed to be unsinkable. So positive of its invincibility were the builders that not enough attention was paid to the correct amount of lifeboats to match the number of passengers.

The UNC, in 2020, believed it was capable of an outstanding victory at the general election. It considered the party indelibly politically beautiful. The leader thought she had the right combination of invincible, talented, beautiful, aspiring members of Parliament. Every “I” was dotted, every “t” was crossed to entice errant voters.

The UNC believed its own rhetoric. It also believed the various anti-PNM analysts and letter writers.

On August 10, the UNC boat hit a PNM iceberg and was sunk within a few hours. For one full week useless attempts were made to retrieve the expensive wreck. However, the UNC ship owners hope to be able to man a new vessel in 2025.

It is way too early to speculate if the party can inveigle enough passengers to purchase sailing tickets. It was a shocking loss. Lives could have been saved had there been better planning and a more experienced crew.

The PNM iceberg was several times bigger than the doomed UNC ocean liner.

But as the US president has said regarding pertinent political circumstances, “It is what it is.”

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin