TTL sells 'Destination Trinidad' amidst covid19

A frame from the one-minute commencial sanctioned by Trinidad Tourism Ltd to reignite Trinidad as a tourism destination for sports, culture, business and other sectors. -

Tourism Trinidad Ltd recently launched a one-minute-long Destination Trinidad commercial which, it says, "perfectly captures the essence of the island’s sports, events, and conferences/meetings tourism niches."

The company’s CEO Heidi Alert said the video aims to inspire travellers to "dream of Destination Trinidad, even as we all battle the covid19 pandemic globally."

TTL in a recent statement said the background soca music "perfectly aligns with the footage, portraying Trinidad as a place where visitors can embark on their own epic journeys and ultimately compel them to set out on their own when the world emerges from the coronavirus crisis."

The project is steeped in TTL's mandate to focus on Trinidad’s specific offerings and the identified tourism priorities, separately from those of Tobago.

"Tourism Trinidad is continuing to build out its arsenal of communication pieces, such as brochures, videos, new destination website, focusing on these key pillars. The 60-second television commercial showcases beautiful shots of Trinidad in a way that is inspirational, artistic, and overflowing with our world-renowned Trini enery."

TTL said as an intrinsic part of Trinidad's tourism recovery plan to get the sector "back on its feet," the commercial was aired for the first time during the international broadcast of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) being hosted here.

"This is, therefore, an ideal platform to promote 'destination Trinidad' via live stream and television whilst simultaneously generating brand awareness and connecting with global audiences in the UK, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, India Sub-Continent and Pan Caribbean."

Tourism Trinidad's branding has also been installed at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba and the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

"TTL travellers are eagerly searching out vacation options and, based on industry reports, international tourists will primarily seek destinations that offer diverse culturally rich and out-of-the-box experiences in a safe environment. Keeping visitors inspired and informed will remain a top priority for all tourism destinations, alongside with ensuring that the necessary protocols and guidelines to mitigate the spread of covid19 are in place prior to re-opening of borders.”

The borders were declared closed by the government on March 22 and have not reopened since. There is also no indication of when they will open.

Alert added, "It is crucial to keep our audiences inspired and informed so that the destination remains top of mind. In the crowded marketplace where many other competing destinations are vying for the attention of the traveller, Trinidad must remain on the forefront and continue to disseminate captivating, real-life, and authentic content.

"Moreover, we are in the final stages in the roll-out of Trinidad tourism industry's health and safety manual for post-covid19 based on other regional and international public health protocols. These unified guidelines and protocols will assist in restoring global confidence in destination Trinidad even as we all work to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors."

She said, "Trinidad has a rich bounty of tourism assets that sometimes we as citizens take for granted. We must all be proud of where we live and appreciate what makes our country unique. I encourage everyone to view our destination television commercial on our social pages and feel free to share it amongst your friends and family."