Toddler found wandering in Morvant

Tarique

Police are asking for the public’s help to find relatives of a toddler found wandering along Matapal Street, Morvant.

They said the boy, who gave his name as Tarique, seems to be younger than three years. He was found around 9.30 on Wednesday morning and was taken to the Morvant police station.

Anyone with information on the relatives of the child is asked to visit the station or call 627-0875, 555, 999 or 911.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or via the TTPS app.