Tobago man gets bail for breaching public health rules

A 48-year-old Tobago man was granted bail after he appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday, charged with breaching the public health regulations.

He was allegedly found bathing at Pigeon Point beach.

Dale Percy, of Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, was granted $5,000 bail when he pleaded not guilty.

Percy is expected to return to court on September 18.

The release said Percy was arrested on Sunday when police on patrol along Pigeon Point Road saw him bathing.

When cautioned by an officer, Percy reportedly told her, "I was bailing water from a boat with my brother and he leave me, so I decided to take a swim."

He was arrested and charged.