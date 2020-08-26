Tobago could get 5-star resort in 2-3 years

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

A new hotel development may be coming to Tobago.

THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Tourism Ancil Dennis told the media this during Wednesday’s post-Executive Council media briefing in Scarborough.

He said: “There is a serious possibility that within the next two to three years or so there would be another major hotel development in the form of a five-star resort in southwest Tobago.”

He said this development would add another 1,000 more rooms to the island’s "high-end" stock, and more information would be revealed at the appropriate time.