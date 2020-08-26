TKR stay perfect with win over Zouks

Pravin Tambe (L) and Darren Bravo (R) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Najibullah Zadran of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 13 between St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) won their fourth consecutive match to start the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament with a victory over St Lucia Zouks in a rain-affected contest at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Wednesday.

Zouks got to 111/6 in 17.1 overs, before rain stopped play for two hours. Before the rain, Mohammed Nabi scored 30 not out off 22 balls and, Najibullah Zadran struck 21.

Dwayne Bravo, who got his 500th T20 wicket during the match, ended with 2/7 in three overs.

TKR had a revised target of 72 in nine overs. Zouks would have fancied their chances of handing TKR their first defeat as the TT franchise was reduced to 34/4 in the fourth over.

Darren Bravo (23 not out), who has shown some form this year, with support from Tim Seifert (15 not out) took TKR to 72/4 in eight overs. Earlier, Colin Munro scored 17 and fast bowler Kesrick Williams snatched 2/17 in two overs for Zouks.

SUMMARISED SCORES

St Lucia Zouks 111/6 (17.1 overs) (Mohammed Nabi 30 not out, Najibullah Zadran 21; Dwayne Bravo 2/7) vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Revised Target of 72 in nine overs) 72/4 (eight overs) (Darren Bravo 23 not out, Colin Munro 17; Kesrick Williams 2/17) TKR won by six wickets on Duckworth-Lewis method