TKR aim to stay unbeaten

FILE PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20.

JELANI BECKLES

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will aim to win their fourth consecutive match when they face St Lucia Zouks, in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, at 10 am, on Wednesday.

TKR are the only unbeaten team in the tournament after three wins at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in the first week of the tournament.

TKR defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the tournament by four wickets, before getting past Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets and Barbados Tridents by 19 runs.

On paper, TKR look far superior to the Zouks with the likes of captain Kieron Pollard, the Bravo brothers (Dwayne and Darren), Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Ali Khan and Fawad Ahmed in the line-up. However, the Zouks have also impressed in this year’s edition as the Daren Sammy-led team have three wins and one loss from their four matches.

Pollard is elated with his team’s start. “We are feeling good. If you look back at it last year it was the same, we won our first four games...for us, it is just about playing and doing what is in front of us and trying to play our best cricket every time we get that opportunity.”

After winning their first four matches in 2019, TKR’s form dipped in the latter stages of the preliminary phase which saw them just qualify for the playoffs.

“We have a tendency to try to think about the past, but it is nothing that we can do in the past. All we can do is control the future and control what’s in front of us and that is exactly what we are going to do,” Pollard said.