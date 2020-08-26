Stranded Trini mother needs help getting home

Takeisha Clairmont -

DIABETIC, uncertain of her next move and reportedly on the brink of a mental breakdown, an online fundraiser has been created to assist a Trinidadian mother stuck in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Takeisha Clairmont has received an exemption to return to TT from the Ministry of National Security but cannot afford to do so without assistance from the public.

As at Tuesday afternoon, a day after the fundraiser was made, about US$1,600 was raised out of the $3,000 target which will assist her in sealing a seat on a charter flight and a place in mandatory quranatine in Trinidad.

The fundraiser has been organised by two Trinidadian women, Sheena Millet, who is based in France and Carol Miranda, who is in the US. They have offered to present evidence of Takeisha's medical bills and other documents to ensure transparency.

All three women are part of a Whatsapp group started by Gary Mahabir, a Trinidadian, who has been organising care packages and food distributions for people in need in Florida and New York.

The description of the fundraiser, which is hosted on gofundme.com says she took her first ever trip to the BVI to visit her brother at the end of January and was scheduled to return home on March 24 – two days after the borders closed.

"She tried everything to change her return ticket to get home but like so many other Trinidadians was unsuccessful. There just wasn’t enough time," her story read.

She was pregnant at the time of the border's closure but lost her three-month-old fetus in the BVI.

It continued, "After falling into depression, she lost her unborn baby. She had to endure that pain and heartache alone."

It notes that she depends on medicine for a clotted vein and is diabetic. She can no longer afford medicine for either, nor visits to the hospital, and has had to move several times because of insufficient money.

"Her heart aches for her babies at home. As a mother myself, I can not imagine a worse pain. She is ill and is having a mental breakdown. We are desperately reaching out for help for her."

In addition to her rapidly depleting funds, her husband has been forced to quit his job to take care of the children in her absence.

"She has been pleading with the government for six months to allow her to come home to her family.

"Finally today she received her exemption but because there are no commercial flights going to Trinidad she must find her own way home like so many stranded nationals. That means charter a private jet for thousands of US dollars and she has to pay $14,000 for quarantine. She has no money left and on the verge of losing all hope.

"Please, my community, help us get this mom home to her family before it is too late ... All funds will go directly to one of the three hotels approved by the government (Chancellor, Cascadia or Regents) and a seat on private chartered plane."

Millet, who started the fundraiser told Newsday, "The entire (WhatsApp) group is aware of Takeisha’s situation. There is no exaggeration. We are very worried for (both her mental and physical condition).

"We are hoping to raise funds for a charter and for quarantine but it's a lot (of money).

Millet said, having been told there is a group destined for Trinidad from JFK Airport in New York, she is hoping to get her on the flight and in a room to quarantine at Paria Suites in La Romaine.