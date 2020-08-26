Some covid19 cases to self-quarantine soon

Image courtesy CDC

THE parallel health care system, set up to treat covid19 patients, is being strengthened as the number of covid19 patients increases.

Under new Health Ministry guidelines, it is anticipated that over 400 patients can be discharged to undergo an additional week of quarantine at home.

Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards made these points at the virtual health news conference on Wednesday.

"An important feature of the parallel health care system is the inter-operability of the system," she said. "We look at the critical, albeit limiting steps and factors depending on the progress of the pandemic."

Explaining there was a need for more spaces in the step-down and transition facilities as well as hospitals," Richards said, "Within the next three-five days, we anticipate that we will have an additional 264 beds available for persons who require step-down or transition care."

Richards said this will complement the "-existing, 1,171 beds available in the parallel health care system.

She anticipated there will be 120 additional beds available at the UTT Valsayn Teachers Campus within the next two to three days; 80 additional beds at the UWI St Augustine/ Debe Penal campuses in the next three-four days; and 64 additional beds at the St James Medical Complex.

On the new protocol for the discharge of patients mentioned by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, Richards said once implemented, it is expected " there will be a discharge of over 400 persons to undergo a further seven days of quarantine."

She said the parallel health care system consists of 16 facilities "spread across four levels of care."

The system, she explained, "disaggregates patients as covid-positive, those suspected of having covid, and persons of unknown status with respect to covid19." She added the latter includes people who would undergo quarantine, such as returning nationals.

"Once a patient is well, they are transferred or stepped down into a transition facility.

"Accordingly, we have been able to transform and transfer our state quarantine facilities to step-down facilities."

She said the Home of Football in Couva will be converted into a step-down facility once five people in quarantine there are discharged.

In terms of state-supervised quarantine facilities, Richards said there are 28 people at the Chancellor Hotel in St Ann's; 41 people at the Cascadia Hotel in St Ann's; 51 at the Regent Star Hotel in Piarco; and none at Paria Suites Hotel in La Romaine.