Princes Town bank closed over covid19-positive staffer

Photo courtesy CDC.

Scotiabank's Princes Town branch has been closed after aworker tested positive for covid19.

The employee, who has been in quarantine, is now under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

Scotiabank senior vice president and managing director Stephen Bagnarol said in a media release: “Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers. We have taken immediate action and will work with the authorities, including the Ministry of Health to ensure we adhere to the measures prescribed.”

The release said branch staff were immediately notified, are being tested and are self-isolating for the stipulated 14 days.

The bank said the branch will undergo stringent deep cleaning and sanitisation before it is reopened in order to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and customers.

Until then, customers are advised to take precautions to remain safe and remember they can do most of their banking by registering and using Scotia OnLine Banking or the Scotia Caribbean app to pay bills and transfer funds, among other things.