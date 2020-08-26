Police search for gunmen in Tacarigua shooting

A group of men narrowly escaped death on Tuesday night when they were shot at by gunmen in Tacarigua.

Police said the men were liming at around 10 pm on Barley Street, Tacarigua, when a car drove up.

Two gunmen got out and shot at the group, but no one was wounded.

The men got back into the car and drove off.

Arouca police were called and searched for the men but did not find them.

Investigators from the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.