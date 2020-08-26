Police hold Maloney man trying to escape by jumping off building

A 23-year-old Maloney man is in custody after he tried to escape police by jumping off a building on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Northern Division Major Operations Unit and the Maloney Crime Patrol Unit co-ordinated by acting Snr Supt Ramkelawan, ASP Gyan and acting Insp Pitt went to Building 13 Maloney Gardens at around 6pm to make enquiries about recent shootings in the area.

They saw a man run into one of the apartments on the fourth floor.

They chased him and he pointed a gun at police, who fired a shot at him but missed.

The man continued running, jumped off the second floor of the building and threw the gun in some nearby bushes.

He was not badly hurt in the fall and was caught and arrested by officers on the ground floor.

The pistol was found nearby with five rounds of ammunition. Police also found two packets of marijuana.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested after enquiries of a shooting in the area.

Police also found a Smith and Wesson Revolver and two rounds of ammunition.