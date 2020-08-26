News
Photos of the day: August 26
Marshelle Haseley
6 Minutes Ago
A woman walk pass this sign about the covid 19 virus, outside B Mobile on Edwards Street and Independence Square. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Pedestrians on Frederick Street in Port of Spain, some having casual conversation, some not wearing mask, while others person make a conscious attempt to wear their mask and practise the social distancing, Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
Newly installed Point Fortin Mayor, Saleema Mc Cree Thomas, sworn in at the Point Fortin Borough corporation. - Lincoln Holder
Rev. Wendell Jones, Junior Pastor of the St John's London Baptiste Church on Prembroke Street in Port of Spain, places banners illustrating the national flag on the fence of the courtyard, St John's London Baptiste Church, Prembroke Street, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
Closed gates at the Ato Boldon stadium on Tuesday moning, TT National coaches who requested a meeting with FIFA normalisation committee were told they all could not enter to deliver a petition on Tuesday. - Vidya Thurab
Police Admin Building Sackville Street, Port of Spain Photo: Jeff K Mayers
The driver of acting DCP Jayson Forde lost control of this Prado and crashed into a pillar outside the Police Adminsitration Building, corner Sackville and Edward Streets, Port of Spain. The driver picked up a skid after driving through spilled diesel. Forde was dropped off just before the accident to attend a police media briefing and was not in the car at the time of the crash. The driver escaped without any injuries. - Jeff Mayers
Comments
"Photos of the day: August 26"