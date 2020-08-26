NCRHA ramps up efforts against covid19

Davlin Thomas, CEO of the NCRHA. -

North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) CEO Davlin Thomas said the RHA has put several measures in place to address the pandemic, including hiring more staff and expanding services.

He said despite this, the public still needs to take responsibility for their actions.

The RHA has expanded services at the Caura Hospital, commissioned the Arima General Hospital, commissioned and staffed the Couva Hospital, prepared and staffed UWI’s Freedom and Canada Halls within the last two weeks, said Thomas. It is currently preparing UTT’s Valsayn Teachers College, which will allow over 200 additional beds, all of which it is prepared to utilise in the near future.

“If there is a broken sink, we will fix it. If one of the toilets goes down, we will repair it. That’s our part and we will do it.

"However, the role of every citizen, each singular individual within this blessed society, is to wear a mask, observe social distancing, wash and sanitise your hands frequently. Please do this.”

Thomas said the introduction of new 24-hour shifts at the internationally accredited lab at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, commissioning new equipment and training additional staff has facilitated a more rapid turnover of test results.

“We have hired more than 132 new doctors and nearly 200 new nurses within the recent past to ensure that patients can get the care they need and have the best chance of returning alive to their families. In fact, just today we posted another advertisement for more doctors and nurses.”

Thomas acknowledged that quarantine can be difficult for those who are accustomed to interacting closely, meeting people frequently, and going about their business without consideration and constraint.

“When we are stressed out, the little things become magnified. The NCRHA has engaged dedicated counsellors to help our patients cope with the mental strains, stresses, and anxieties that may come with covid19 infection, isolation and quarantine. Prof Hutchinson (UWI professor of psychiatry Gerard Hutchinson) and his team are dedicated to this purpose.

"We also recognise our staff, whose labour of love to this nation is unprecedented.”

Thomas thanked those who have offered support: “those many people who have called, offered kind words of encouragement, donated items ranging from toilet paper, masks, Malta Carib, and prayers. We will continue to fight this disease and we shall overcome.”