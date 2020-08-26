Nandram: Admitting covid19 patients an 'involved' process

Dr Naresh Nandram - MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS

PRINCIPAL medical officer Dr Naresh Nandram described parts of the process to admit covid19-positive patients to healthcare facilities as being “involved,” while answering questions at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference.

Nandram said facilities are available for patients, with a capacity of just over 1,100 beds at present and 200 more being made available.

“The first thing we need to do is advise the patient, then we need to co-ordinate with the clinical team to bring them in,” Nandram said.

He said public health officials are usually apprised of the number of positive test results just before 8am each day. They then have to start the process for 20-40 cases a day.

“It is something we are consistently working on, but cases are being brought in during the course of the night,” Nandram said.