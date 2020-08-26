Mask-shamed at supermarket

THE EDITOR: Since the onset of the pandemic, before face masks became commercialised, I have been utilising bandanas to follow health and safety protocols. On Sunday I was gravely offended at a supermarket where they denied my entry on account of this choice in mask.

There are no laws or advisories from the Government for standardised face masks. Neither have there been announcements regarding bandanas on any of the supermarket’s online platforms nor signage outside that branch.

It is important to note that I’ve been using this style of mask to shop there for months and the employees know both my son and I as regular customers.

Taken aback, I naturally wanted to understand why are bandana masks no longer allowed? The security’s response was that this came into effect a few days ago and she was just doing her job. She then pointed out that my son had a “proper” mask and suggested he go in to purchase one of their masks for me. However intentioned, this was dismissive and dangerously segregative. I went there to buy groceries, not to be mask-shamed. I asked to see the manager.

The manager came outside and her unsympathetic response was that an e-mail from head office instructed them to enforce this new directive. Nothing more. She was just following orders and doing her job as well. I intensely expressed that it was wrong to subject me to prejudice without justification.

Realising this was a standoff, I let them know that I was terribly vexed by their contrived ignorance and pressed for who I needed to speak to. The manager went inside for customer service’s contact information while the security guard, now inside, began throwing words at me. I had to make my stance clear, letting her know that I had no quarrel with her, and sternly addressed that she was overstepping by invalidating my emotions that I have a right to feel.

When the manager came back, I reassured her that although I was visibly frustrated, my outrage was not directed to any people and that I respected their position as employees.

As a consumer I have a right to information and fair notice. I have chosen the pen to take arms against my troubles and fight unjust store policies; other men may favour the sword.

SEAN LORDSHAUGHN

via e-mail