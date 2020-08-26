Man held, $655,800 seized in La Horquetta

A La Horquetta man is expected to explain to police investigators how he came into possession of a large quantity of cash that was seized at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Northern Division Area East Operations Unit went to the man's Phase One, La Horquetta, home at around 6.18 pm with four search warrants for guns and ammunition.

While no weapons were found at the house, investigators said they found $655,800 in cash.

The man was detained under the Proceeds of Crime Act and is expected to be interviewed by investigators.