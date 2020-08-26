Man, 64, denied bail on goat stealing charges

A day after a 64-year-old Debe man virtually faced a Mayaro magistrate charged with stealing sheep and goats, he faced a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday for allegedly receiving the stolen animals.

He has been denied bail on both charges.

On Monday, the charge said he stole 38 sheep and 18 goats, together worth $148,000, from the Mayaro breeding unit at Stone Bright Village on August 16.

The man pleaded not guilty before magistrate Nizam Khan.

Police said two sheep died.

Acting Cpl Neaves laid the charge, and Sgt Robin Ramdhan prosecuted. The prosecutor asked for time to get the man’s criminal record tracings.

The magistrate informed the accused of his right to apply to a judge in chambers on bail. Khan adjourned the case to September 2.

On Tuesday, the same accused man faced a San Fernando magistrate virtually charged with receiving the 38 sheep and 18 goats. Police are contending he received the animals at Boodoo Trace in Debe, on August 16.

This case was adjourned to September 3, when the court is expected to get feedback on the accused tracings.

Attorney Subhas Panday represented the accused man at both hearings.

A watchman at the breeding unit reported to police that while on duty at about 1 am on August 16, two armed men approached and tied him up. They took the keys to the building, a tractor, and his black Toyota Yaris car. They also took his cell phone.

The men then took the animals before escaping.

Police from the Eastern Division, including the Mayaro CID and Task Force, investigated under the supervision of Sgt Bhim.

Three days after the theft, police searched a house in Debe and arrested the accused.