La Romaine man, 23, on robbery charges

Jamaal Matthews - TTPS

A 23-year-old La Romaine labourer has been granted $210,000 bail with a surety charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation.

Jamaal Matthews appeared virtually before Siparia magistrate Aden Stroude on Monday and pleaded not guilty, police said.

On Thursday, Cpl Thompson and PCs Kunjal and Baboolal of the Oropouche CID arrested Matthews.

One charge stemmed from a robbery with aggravation at Simple Supermarket at Southern Main Road in South Oropouche on August 2. The other happened at Three Roads Bar, Mon Desir, Delhi Road, Fyzabad, on August 4.

PCs Kunjal and Baboolal laid the charge.

The magistrate adjourned the case to September 21.