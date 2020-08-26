Friend of murdered Chinese businessman not bitter towards TT

Happiness Supermarket which was operated by Chinese businessman Xiangrong Pang at Corner of Eastern Main Road and Sixth Avenue, Barataria. - ROGER JACOB

Despite the trauma of having his friend murdered before his own eyes, a friend of murdered Chinese businessman Xiangrong Pang does not resent TT.

Pang, 41, died from chop wounds he received during a robbery at a house above his businessplace Happiness Supermarket, Sixth Avenue, Barataria early on Sunday morning.

Eight people, including two Venezuelans were arrested after the murder and robbery.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday, one of Pang's co-workers and friends, who is also from China, lamented the increasing crime and violence in TT and questioned why bandits attacked his friend.

"Three o clock in the morning they come and attack us while we are sleeping, for what? A few thousand dollars?

"He was a businessman, he worked hard everyday. I don't know what is going on. The bandits just came inside to rob him and kill him.

"Us Chinese are not frightened for anyone. It has always been very safe and nice for us. We never had to deal with problems like these before.

"We know Trinidad is a beautiful place so we don't hold it against the people, but this is bad."

Newsday understands Pang has lived in TT for over 15 years.

His friend said he will be buried in TT.