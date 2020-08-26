Four Roads fire station closed: officer has covid19

Image courtesy CDC

The Four Roads fire station in Diego Martin has been temporarily closed as an officer at the station recently tested positive for coronavirus, a release from the fire service said on Wednesday.

The release said the station was closed as a precaution as all other officers who were in contact with the infected officer have been encouraged to self-quarantine until they can be cleared by the Ministry of Health.

The station has also been sanitised.

The fire service said its operations will not be affected during the station's temporary closure, as emergency calls can be directed to the hotline for the Fire Service, 990, Chaguaramas Fire Station, 634-4344 or the Woodbrook Fire Station, 622-3575.