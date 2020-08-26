EMA to present fireworks regulations to Planning Ministry

Fireworks light up the sky over the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain as part of Independence Day celebrations last year. - Jeff Mayers

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is set to present recommendations to the Ministry of Planning and Development on fireworks regulations.

At a webinar on Tuesday afternoon, EMA’s assistant manager of the air, waste and noise unit Jiselle Joseph said preliminary findings have shown the use of traditional fireworks and noiseless fireworks would be the main points for regulation.

She presented a public survey done between June 19 and July 31 which highlighted the negative effect of fireworks on people and animals and the suggested means to reduce inconvenience.

Joseph noted there is high usage during national, religious, and cultural holidays, with New Year’s Eve being the largest event.

She said people were aware of the effects, as 87 per cent of people indicated they did not buy fireworks in the last five years and 13 per cent ensuring they got their supply.

She revealed, “The EMA has proposed restricting the imports of fireworks to noiseless fireworks, reducing the decibel limits, promoting usage restrictions for short durations like New Year’s, Divali, etc.”

While Joseph noted the role of the EMA as a regulatory body, she said enforcing the law on discriminatory use of fireworks is the responsibility of the police.

“The only thing the EMA does is make recommendations to the powers that be. We do not have the responsibility to enforce the regulations. The EMA is limited in terms of the actions it can take. We can engage people to ensure that they put measures in place to minimise the impact of fireworks.

“In terms of importation and sale, we will not be directly involved because we do not have jurisdiction over that.”

She noted that the recommendations had already been implemented in several countries such as Italy, the US, Chile and Germany.

The survey revealed the three prominent areas of fireworks use were at home, on the roads or streets and at public spaces such as parks.

Additionally, Joseph said respondents indicated that they were mostly disturbed by their neighbours (56 per cent), and dogs (60 per cent) and cats (17 per cent) were the most affected animals. Other animals such as birds and wildlife comprised the rest.

The issue ofthe effects of fireworks on the animals at the zoo on Independence Day has been raised several times with public outrage. Some people have even suggested the display should be relocated, but Joseph said this may not be necessary.

“It would depend on the impact based on the location that the fireworks are being discharged. So the impact of noiseless fireworks by a regular consumer will be different from the impact of a professional display.

“In terms of usage and where it can be used, discussions can be held about appropriate location. Some of the recommendations are offshore discharge for...major displays.”

The listed impacts of fireworks included seizures, panic attacks, negative effects during pregnancy, stress from dealing with traumatised pets, chest pains, transient ischaemic attack, temporary hearing loss, persistent migraines, heart arrhythmia, sinus problems and asthma attacks and irritability due to noise.