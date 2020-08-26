Education in good hands

THE EDITOR: I extend heartiest congratulations to Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian on their appointments to direct and shape the future of our nation as Minister of Education and minister in that ministry, respectively.

There is no doubt in my mind, and clearly in that of the Prime Minister's, that Gadsby-Dolly has the competence, will and audacity to do what is required to radically revolutionise the education system in the way it needs to be.

Those of us who have been following Gadsby-Dolly since her entrance into the political arena would know she home-schooled her first-born daughter with her gaining top placement at SAGHS. She was not the first to so do nor would she be the last but considering her young age, she must be precocious in the least to have made such a critical decision. Education is in good hands.

Be that as it may, I would have much preferred to see a male Minister of Education for the simple reason that our boys are the ones falling out of the system most and I believe the absence of fathers, male teachers and administrators is adding to this phenomena.

The male spirit is being heavily dominated by females. I have heard teenage boys voicing it: “I fed up hearing meh mother and if it ain't meh mother is Miss shouting in meh ears.”

A male minister cannot be the answer but I honestly believe it would have been a good precursor to addressing male delinquency in schools.

Best wishes, minister.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

via e-mail