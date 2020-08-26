Deyalsingh initiates elevated response to covid19

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - ANGELO MARCELLE

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has announced that from Wednesday, the country will be undergoing an elevated response to covid19.

He said the response will include strict enforcing of quarantine orders, using the force of law as part of the management of the virus and asking groups of people to self-isolate.

He was speaking at the ministry's virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

The minister said the measures are part of the third phase of the response to the spread of covid19.

“We must respond with strong measures from the Ministry of Health,” Deyalsingh said.