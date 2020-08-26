Covid19 patients kick down doors at Caura Hospital to get fresh air

-

Several disgruntled covid19 patients at the Caura Hospital broke down a double door, after a dispute with health officials, on Wednesday afternoon.

Newsday understands patients on the women’s ward were restricted from going outside. This led to a short argument and the women reportedly kicked the door until it broke into pieces.

A patient told Newsday via WhatsApp that they then took the chance to go outside for a walk in the fresh air.

“The fellas getting to come outside and get breeze. We saw them come outside and get breeze and they get to climb mango tree and they have us lock up in here like prisoners.

"This would have never happened if they were letting us outside every day at least for an hour or half an hour because them girls would have gotten to come outside and get their fresh air. We have teens here and they want fresh air.”

Some patients on the men’s ward were unaware of the commotion happening a block away.

CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas confirmed to Newsday that there had been an incident.

He said, “The reports are coming in, but it is that we had some covid19-positive patients who tried to escape and leave quarantine.”

He said the army intervened and the situation is under control.

On Tuesday three teenage Venezuelan girls escaped from quarantine facilities at Canada Hall on the UWI St Augutine campus. They have covid19 but are asymptomatic. Police are looking for them.